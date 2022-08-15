Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Westshore Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 768.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,294,000 after acquiring an additional 572,485 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. 15,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

