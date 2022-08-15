Wilder World Hits One Day Volume of $2.62 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001566 BTC on exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $34.80 million and $2.62 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,345,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

