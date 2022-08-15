Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $41.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 5.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $41,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 73,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,143. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

