Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $924,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,281,685 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

