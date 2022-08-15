Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $322,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 289,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,604. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

