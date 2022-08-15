Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,484. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.