Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,136 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $1,602,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,983,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 354,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,015,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

