WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) versus GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Financial Comparison

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 3.91 -$25.25 million ($0.11) -66.91 WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.24 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -5.86% 2.97% 1.54% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares GoodRx and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GoodRx has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GoodRx and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 12 6 0 2.26 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $16.37, suggesting a potential upside of 122.40%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 470.34%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than GoodRx.

Summary

GoodRx beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

