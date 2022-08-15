WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $15.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in WW International by 308.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WW International in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.29 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

