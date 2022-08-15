Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of WH stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
