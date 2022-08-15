YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0021

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $20,075.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065980 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.