ZEON Achieves Market Cap of $270.34 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $270.34 million and $373,767.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 84.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

