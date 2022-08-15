Zero Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $116,981.85 and $39.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00307719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00122939 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00083341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,773,105 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

