ZeroSwap Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $1.46 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

