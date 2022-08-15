ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Trading Up 9.2%

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 15,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 425,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

ZimVie Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About ZimVie

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

See Also

