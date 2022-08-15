ZINC Price Reaches $0.0006 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $3,625.45 and $22.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00128276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065565 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

