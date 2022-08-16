0Chain (ZCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,698.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $19,698.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 2% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00064720 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

