10,000 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.64 million, a PE ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 507,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,354,261.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,446,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,903,351.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

