14,000 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after buying an additional 215,669 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

About Peloton Interactive

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302,346. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.