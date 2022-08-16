1irstcoin (FST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,850.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $6,850.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000881 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00062041 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.