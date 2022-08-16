218 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,702. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average of $224.39.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.