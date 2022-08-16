236,262 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 236,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 279,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.