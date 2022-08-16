289 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tobam raised its position in Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Allstate by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

