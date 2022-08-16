31,923 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 456,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

