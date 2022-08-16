3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.
3M Price Performance
Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 163,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,585. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock worth $6,181,575 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after buying an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
