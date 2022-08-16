3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

MMM traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $150.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,585. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.