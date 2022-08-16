3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $186,687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 3M by 784.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 675,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,580,000 after purchasing an additional 599,174 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 15,696.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 460,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 72,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,585. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

