4,735 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

