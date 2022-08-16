5,000 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicor Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

VICR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.08. 5,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

