595 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,065,000 after acquiring an additional 568,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APO opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.