9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.44. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Insider Transactions at 9 Meters Biopharma

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 175,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,511.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at $363,511.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. State Street Corp increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

