a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of AKA stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 5,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,456. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.43 million and a PE ratio of -19.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.