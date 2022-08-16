a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 12.9 %
Shares of AKA stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 5,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,456. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.43 million and a PE ratio of -19.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
