A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $70.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $64.08 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.