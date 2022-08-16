Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,156,226 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2,947.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

