Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Walmart worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 550,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.