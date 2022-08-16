Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,057,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,466,000. Zuora comprises approximately 20.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 17.23% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Zuora by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 75,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.96. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.