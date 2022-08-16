Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21,641.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,995. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $403.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.60.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.