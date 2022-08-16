Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Get Abacus Mining & Exploration alerts:

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.