ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CAO Dean A. Chin Sells 1,209 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 305,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,131,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after buying an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 149,637 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ABM Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 51,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.