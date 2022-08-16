Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $27.30 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 4.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,666,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $441.22. 12,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,887. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

