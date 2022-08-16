Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 330,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

