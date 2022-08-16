Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.82.

Accolade stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $900.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $42,952 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

