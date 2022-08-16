Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

