Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 793 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJH opened at $261.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.