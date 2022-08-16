Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0 %

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.87.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

