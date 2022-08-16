Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after purchasing an additional 689,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 388,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 377,494 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.