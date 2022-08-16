Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.