Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $174,067.87 and approximately $199.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,927,125 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.