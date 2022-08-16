Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in July

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADGI opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagio Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 247.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,400 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 125.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

