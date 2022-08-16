Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in July

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADGI opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.
Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagio Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 247.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,400 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 125.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adagio Therapeutics
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.