Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.34 and a 200-day moving average of $423.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

